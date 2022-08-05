Thieves' copper cable raid brought Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough trains to a halt

Scrap metal dealers are being asked to be vigilant after thieves stole cable from vital signalling equipment, causing 120 hours of delays on the Midland Mainline between Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and London St Pancras.

Trains were brought to a near standstill between during rush hour on Tuesday August 2 as operator East Midlands Railway cancelled and delayed early services after a loss of signalling in Northamptonshire.

The cables were stolen from a site between Great Harrowden and Wellingborough on the night of Monday, August 1.

Copper signalling cables were stolen from trackside between Wellingborough and Kettering

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Detectives investigating an incident of significant cable theft from the Midlands Mainline between Wellingborough and Kettering are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to assist with their enquiries.

“Overnight between 11.30pm on Monday, August 1, and 1.30am on Tuesday, August 2, a large amount of railway cable was stolen from the trackside leading to over 120 hours of delays to the rail network.

“Detectives are keen to speak to anyone that was in the area that may have witnessed something or have information that will assist with their investigation, they are also appealing to local scrap metal dealers to be aware of any large amounts of good quality pure copper being brought in.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 57 of 2 August 2022.