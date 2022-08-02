Thieves bring trains to near standstill at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough during morning rush hour

Thieves stole cable from vital signalling equipment overnight bringing trains to a near standstill between Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough during rush hour on Tuesday morning (August 2).

Operator East Midlands Railway confirmed a raft of cancellations and delays to early services after a loss of signalling in Northamptonshire.

This is affecting both Intercity services to and from London St Pancras and Connect 360 trains from Corby.

A spokesman confirmed: “There was a loss of signalling between Wellingborough North to Kettering last night.

“We have now been made aware this is due to cable theft. Network Rail are on site and are working to fix the problem.

“We were advised that the problem was temporarily repaired but some issues remained and it appears the problem hasn’t yet been fully resolved.

"For us to be able to run a full service more repairs are required. Due to this there will be further cancellations this morning.”

Passengers were stranded on trains for up to three hours overnight as services to Nottingham and Derby were halted after the theft disabled the signalling systems.

Some trains from the south are starting and terminating at Wellingborough on Tuesday morning. The company publised a list of services affected, although warned more could be affected: