Teens suspected of Corby stabbing charged and set to appear in court this morning
Two Corby teenagers have been charged following a stabbing in Corby on Monday evening.
Overnight, Northamptonshire Police charged Max Boulton, 18, of Gainsborough Court with one count of section 18 wounding with intent, and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.Logan McBride, 18, of Everest Lane, Corby was charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent.
They are set to appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Thursday, April 18).
The school-aged victim received two stab wounds and is recovering at home.
Police were called to Shetland Way in Corby at about 5pm on Monday (April 15) following reports of a disturbance. They found a year 11 pupil at a local school injured in the street.