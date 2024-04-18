The scene of a stabbing in Corby on Monday night. Image: National World

Two Corby teenagers have been charged following a stabbing in Corby on Monday evening.

Overnight, Northamptonshire Police charged Max Boulton, 18, of Gainsborough Court with one count of section 18 wounding with intent, and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.Logan McBride, 18, of Everest Lane, Corby was charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are set to appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Thursday, April 18).

The school-aged victim received two stab wounds and is recovering at home.