Teenagers arrested after man left with head injuries in Wellingborough park
They've been released on bail
A man was dragged to the ground and repeatedly assaulted by a group of boys and girls in a Wellingborough park.
Police have made two arrests after the incident, which took place in Bassett's Park between 8.30pm and 9pm on July 29.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was dragged to the ground near to the skate park and repeatedly assaulted by a group of boys and girls.
A police spokesman said: "As a result of the attack, he sustained facial and head injuries.
"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation."
Two teenagers - a 16-year-old boy from Irthlingborough and a 14-year-old girl from Wellingborough - have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The incident is the second assault at the park in the space of a few days.
Just days earlier a 13-year-old boy was left needing stitches after a rock was thrown at his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.