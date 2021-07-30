Wellingborough teenager left needing stiches after rock thrown at his head
The assault took place in Bassett's Park
A teenager was hospitalised after a rock was thrown at his head while he walked through a Wellingborough park in the early evening of Sunday, July 25.
The assault took place in Bassett's Park at about 6pm when the 13-year-old had the missile thrown at him, causing a head injury that required stiches.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "On Monday, July 26, the force received a report of an assault on a 13-year-old boy in Bassett’s Park, Wellingborough, which occurred shortly after 6pm on Sunday, July 25, in which a rock was thrown at him causing a head injury which required stitches in hospital.
"Investigations into the assault are under way, anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 regarding incident 21000421483."