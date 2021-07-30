Wellingborough teenager left needing stiches after rock thrown at his head

A teenager was hospitalised after a rock was thrown at his head while he walked through a Wellingborough park in the early evening of Sunday, July 25.

The assault took place in Bassett's Park at about 6pm when the 13-year-old had the missile thrown at him, causing a head injury that required stiches.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "On Monday, July 26, the force received a report of an assault on a 13-year-old boy in Bassett’s Park, Wellingborough, which occurred shortly after 6pm on Sunday, July 25, in which a rock was thrown at him causing a head injury which required stitches in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

"Investigations into the assault are under way, anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 regarding incident 21000421483."