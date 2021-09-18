Teenage boy stabbed in Corby remains in hospital in stable condition as police made fresh appeal for information

A 17-year-old boy stabbed in Corby is in a stable condition in hospital, as police make a renewed appeal for information about the attack.

The teenager was stabbed in Ripley Walk with police called at around 2.10pm yesterday (Friday, September 17).

Officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area following the incident, as well as conducting reassurance patrols which will continue today.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols said: “I understand the nature of this incident will cause concern for people in Corby and I would like to let them know that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

“I believe local people will have information about what happened yesterday afternoon and I urge them to come forwards and tell us what they know.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 277 of September 17.