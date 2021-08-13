Teen remanded in custody following Wellingborough murder charge
He faced the court for the first time this lunchtime
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:06 pm
A 16-year-old boy has been remanded into youth detention accommodation after making his first appearance in court charged with murder.
The teen, who cannot be named, is charged with murdering Dylan Holliday and with the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old boy. He is the second 16-year-old to be charged over the stabbing on the Queensway estate a week ago.
He made his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton this lunchtime.
No application was made for bail and the boy was remanded until a crown court appearance in the coming days.