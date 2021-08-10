Dylan Holliday murder: Boy, 16, accused of killing fellow teen in Wellingborough appears at Northampton Crown Court

Defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared on video call over fatal Queensway estate stabbing

By Jack Duggan
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:32 pm

The 16-year-old boy accused of murdering fellow teenager Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough has appeared in Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday, August 10).

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on video call for a preliminary hearing over the fatal stabbing on the Queensway estate on Thursday.

He is charged with murdering Dylan, 16, and the attempted murder of another boy, 15, who was also hurt during the incident in the Shelley Road area.

Dylan Holliday was stabbed to death in Wellingborough on Thursday (August 5). Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

The defendant was remanded in custody in a youth detention accommodation and is next due to appear in court on November 8.

A potential four-week trial was provisionally scheduled for January 25, 2022.

Dylan died of his injuries despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life after he was stabbed - officers were called at about 5.45pm to Brooke Close.