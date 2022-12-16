Nursing colleagues and friends of Anju Asok have visited the scene of a triple killing in Kettering this afternoon.

Women brought flowers to lay at the entrance to the flats in Petherton Court where the lifeless body of Anju and her two children Jeeva and Janvi – who were seriously injured – were found yesterday.

One card read: “To my best friend.”

Staff from Kettering General Hospital where Anju Asok worked, arrive with flowers at the scene of the murders at Petherton Court, Kettering. December 16, 2022. Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Kettering Park Infants Academy headteacher Sarah Powell spoke to the BBC earlier. She told them the school community was devastated, adding: “They were delightful and caring children who had many friends at our school.

“They will be sadly missed by us all.”

People who live in the flats spoke to reporters at the scene.

One said: "There are a lot of elderly people who live in those flats and I didn't know the family myself. I just heard shouting and looked outside and saw flashing blue lights.

Friends of the family left floral tributes at the scene in Petherton Court. Image: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

"There was an air ambulance, armed police and it was just crazy really. It's hard to comprehend the horror at the moment. We're still digesting it.

"They were just innocent children probably looking forward to Christmas, I can't get my head around it."

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I have a lot of people come by when I'm out in the garden, the children used to come over and see the dogs.

"We don't have that much going on here on this street. We're all pretty close. It's such a shock.

"At the time I was looking after my son's dog and he managed to open the doors and ran down the road.

"I had to go down to the centre to get the dog. By the time I was back, there was all this. It all happened in 15 minutes. I thought, "what's happened?

"When I got back the police and ambulances were here. It's terrible.

"There were two armed police I could see.

"I thought they were all old people in the flats over there. I might have met the children if they had come over and met the dog at the gate.

""It's all so sad. It's Christmas. It's like the lake with the little boys who died.

"It's a quiet area really. My grandkids are aged ten and it really hits home."

Another resident, who lives further down the road, said: "It's really heartbreaking to hear. It's no way to go for anyone.

"It's terrible. Especially kids. How can anyone kill kids?

"All the school kids walked past the flat earlier as well as they went to church.

"How can anybody harm a kid, especially so close to Christmas."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch and post mortem examinations are expected to take place in the coming days.

