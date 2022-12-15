News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Three murdered in Kettering - live updates

Follow our coverage of the tragic deaths of three people in Kettering

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago

Our reporters will be on the scene this afternoon as police provide updates on the suspicious deaths of three people in Kettering.

Flowers left at the scene of triple killing in Kettering
Hide Ad
Forensics officers are on the scene at the flats in Kettering

Three murdered in Kettering - live coverage

Key Events

  • A murdered woman has been named locally as KGH nurse Anju Asok
  • Police have said her children Jeeva and Janvi
  • A 52-year-old man is in police custody and officers have said they are not looking for anyone else
  • Officers have been on the scene during the night
Show new updates

Just absolutely heartbreaking

Indian news website Onmanorama has spoken to Anju Asok’s family back home. Her dad Ashok has spoken about his shock at the loss of his daughter.

Kettering Park Infants headteacher pays tribute to little Jeeva, six, and Janvi, four - both pupils at her school.

Sarah Powell told the BBC this afternoon people were “devastated” by the news and added:

“They were delightful and caring children who had many friends at our school.

“They will be sadly missed by us all.”

Nurses from KGH have been to the scene of the triple murder in Kettering to leave flowers this afternoon, in tribute to their colleague Anju Asok. There are also flowers from North Northants Green Party councillors.

Colleagues and friends have been placing flowers in Petherton Court this morning

Some breaking news on the Kettering murder

The family have been named locally. More details here.

Here’s the latest from the scene. Our reporters have confirmed that the woman killed was a nurse.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene this morning

Triple Murder Petherton Court Kettering - video Dailymotion

Triple murder at Petherton Court, Kettering. A woman and two children, a girl aged 4 and a 6-year-old boy, were found with serious injuries in a ground floor flat. The woman died at the scene and the children died in hospital on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the killings

A card in this tribute said: “Words are not enough but thoughts of you will remain in our hearts and minds.”

Mayor of Kettering Keli Watts has paid tribute to the three who were killed in Kettering yesterday

Cllr Watts said: “All of us in Kettering find ourselves shocked by the news of the tragic deaths of three members of our community.

“We all send our love and support to the friends and family of the victims and also to neighbours at Petherton Court.

“We all stand ready to support those affected.”

The scene at Petherton Court this morning

Next Page
Page 1 of 4