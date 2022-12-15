Three murdered in Kettering - live updates
Key Events
- A murdered woman has been named locally as KGH nurse Anju Asok
- Police have said her children Jeeva and Janvi
- A 52-year-old man is in police custody and officers have said they are not looking for anyone else
- Officers have been on the scene during the night
Indian news website Onmanorama has spoken to Anju Asok’s family back home. Her dad Ashok has spoken about his shock at the loss of his daughter.
Kettering Park Infants headteacher pays tribute to little Jeeva, six, and Janvi, four - both pupils at her school.
Sarah Powell told the BBC this afternoon people were “devastated” by the news and added:
“They were delightful and caring children who had many friends at our school.
“They will be sadly missed by us all.”
Nurses from KGH have been to the scene of the triple murder in Kettering to leave flowers this afternoon, in tribute to their colleague Anju Asok. There are also flowers from North Northants Green Party councillors.
A card in this tribute said: “Words are not enough but thoughts of you will remain in our hearts and minds.”
Cllr Watts said: “All of us in Kettering find ourselves shocked by the news of the tragic deaths of three members of our community.
“We all send our love and support to the friends and family of the victims and also to neighbours at Petherton Court.
“We all stand ready to support those affected.”
The scene at Petherton Court this morning