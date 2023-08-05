News you can trust since 1897
Suspended sentence for Kettering thug who attacked 84-year-old man

He will have to carry out unpaid work and pay compensation to his victim
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A Kettering thug has been spared from prison after he admitted punching an 84-year-old man.

Richard Fowler left his victim in hospital after the ‘unprovoked’ attack in Avondale Road on January 31.

Northamptonshire Police appealed for witnesses after the incident, which took place at about 8.20pm and saw the pensioner assaulted by a ‘man on a motorbike’.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Fowler, 51, was later arrested and police said the attack came after a road rage incident.

The victim suffered bruising and bleeding to his face.

Fowler, of Regent Street, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates said it was an ‘unprovoked attack of a serious nature’ and said the victim was vulnerable because of his age.

They sentenced Fowler to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.