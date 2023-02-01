Victim in his 80s taken to hospital after attack by man on motorbike in Kettering

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after an attack in Kettering last night.

Police were called after the incident in Avondale Road between 8.15pm and 8.40pm, when the victim was punched by a man on a motorcycle.

A police spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating

The spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a man riding a black motorcycle with a storage box on the rear.

“He had a white helmet and wore a fluorescent jacket.

“There were witnesses in the area at the time of the incident and so we are appealing to them to come forward and tell us what they saw.