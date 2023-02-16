Suspended sentence for Kettering man after police find images of child abuse

A Kettering man who was caught with depraved images of child abuse has been spared from prison.

Craig Lee, of St Peter’s Avenue, was handed a suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (February 14).

The 51-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in October

Northampton Crown Court

He was arrested in 2021 after police received electronic intelligence that he had indecent images of children.

Officers raided his house and seized phones and a laptop – and a forensic examination found the vile files.

In total there were five category A images, two in category B and one in category C. Category A images depict the most serious abuse.

Lee was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.