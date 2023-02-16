Suspended sentence for Kettering man after police find images of child abuse
He was spared from prison this week
A Kettering man who was caught with depraved images of child abuse has been spared from prison.
Craig Lee, of St Peter’s Avenue, was handed a suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (February 14).
The 51-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in October
He was arrested in 2021 after police received electronic intelligence that he had indecent images of children.
Officers raided his house and seized phones and a laptop – and a forensic examination found the vile files.
In total there were five category A images, two in category B and one in category C. Category A images depict the most serious abuse.
Lee was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.
He will be subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order and on the sex offender register for 10 years.