A Kettering man is now on the sex offender register after he was caught with sick images of child abuse.

Craig Lee, 51, was arrested after police received electronic intelligence that he had indecent images of children.

Officers raided his house and seized phones and a laptop – and a forensic examination found the vile files.

Lee will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court

In total there were five category A images, two in category B and one in category C. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

Lee, of St Peter’s Avenue, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs between May 9 and July 15 last year when he appeared in the dock this month.

He was granted bail until his sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court on November 18.