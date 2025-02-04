Spate of thefts from vehicles in Wellingborough continues with more than 25 reported during January

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of thefts from vehicles across Wellingborough, with more reported in recent days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the Northants Telegraph reported how there had been seven such offences reported in the Wellingborough area between January 1 and 16.

Speaking at the time, police said there had been two in Hemmingwell, two in Swanspool, one in Brick Hill, one in Croyland and one in the Castle ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police have given an update on the series of crimes with more being reported during the last week of the month.

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in Wellingborough

A police spokesman said there have now been 27 thefts from vehicles in total across the town.

Most recent incidents include theft from a vehicle in Thomas Court, one in Knights Court, one in Minerva Way and further ones in North Street and Jackson Lane.

All of these incidents took place between January 23 and January 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We’ve had one arrest in connection – a 33-year-old Wellingborough man – and enquiries continue.

"We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime or seen any suspicious activity to report it to us via 101 or online or call 999 if they believe a crime is in progress.

"Key messages for vehicle owners are to never leave any valuables in their vehicle, or anything left on show, to always check the vehicle is locked before they leave it, and to park in busy, well-lit areas wherever possible.”

More crime prevention advice is available on the Northants Police website.