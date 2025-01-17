Police investigating spate of thefts from vehicles across Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles across Wellingborough.

There have been seven such offences reported in the Wellingborough area between January 1 and 16.

Police say there have been two in Hemmingwell, two in Swanspool, one in Brick Hill, one in Croyland and one in the Castle ward – the majority of the incidents have taken place in the past week.

One resident contacted the Northants Telegraph after their car was broken into and said: “This incident is not isolated.

"Over recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of thefts from vehicles in the local area.”

They have received one of the leaflets being distributed by police to homes in the area to appeal for information about the recent spate and to share crime prevention advice.

But they added: “Residents are increasingly concerned about the pattern of these crimes and the apparent targeting of vehicles in the neighbourhood.”

In response to the series of thefts, Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Nicola Nawaz said: “Thefts from motor vehicles are a priority for our team, with every report sent to us so we can offer reassurance, carry out prevention work and establish any emerging patterns or trends in our area.

“We know thefts like this cause distress and inconvenience to the victims as well as being of concern to our communities, and I’d like to offer our reassurances that every report is taken seriously and as a force we do all we can to investigate, identify suspects and bring people to justice.

“Updates are shared with victims in accordance with their contact management preferences, and if anyone wants to discuss the progress of their report before their next update point I’d encourage them to contact us using their crime reference number so we can allay any concerns.

“We also share relevant crime prevention advice to people in areas where we know this sort of offending is happening, and would encourage people to visit www.northants.police.uk/CP for more advice on protecting their vehicles and property.

“If you have any information about suspicious or criminal activity in your area, please always report it to the police by calling 101, or going online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.”