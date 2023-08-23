News you can trust since 1897
Solar panels worth £10,500 stolen from Northamptonshire renewable energy park

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:34 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after solar panels worth around £10,500 were stolen from an energy farm in the east of the county.

Between 10pm on Monday, August 21, and 7.50am on Tuesday, August 22, unknown offenders entered Chelveston Renewable Energy Park, at Chelveston Airfield, after cutting a gate from its hinges and driving across fields off the B645 and damaging fencing to enter the park.

A police spokesman said: “They went on to dismantle and steal 80 solar panels from the site, removing them via vehicle.”

Chelveston Renewable Energy ParkChelveston Renewable Energy Park
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000521087 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Earlier this year thieves stole £5,500 worth of solar panels from the same site.