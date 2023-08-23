Solar panels worth £10,500 stolen from Northamptonshire renewable energy park

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after solar panels worth around £10,500 were stolen from an energy farm in the east of the county.

Between 10pm on Monday, August 21, and 7.50am on Tuesday, August 22, unknown offenders entered Chelveston Renewable Energy Park, at Chelveston Airfield, after cutting a gate from its hinges and driving across fields off the B645 and damaging fencing to enter the park.

A police spokesman said: “They went on to dismantle and steal 80 solar panels from the site, removing them via vehicle.”

Chelveston Renewable Energy Park

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.