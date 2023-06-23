Solar panels worth £5,500 stolen from Northamptonshire renewable energy park

Chelveston Renewable Energy Park

Solar panels worth about £5,500 were stolen in a raid at a Northamptonshire energy farm.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident at Chelveston Renewable Energy Park, at Chelveston Airfield, which saw 52 solar panels taken.

The incident took place between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 3am on Wednesday, June 21.