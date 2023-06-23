Solar panels worth £5,500 stolen from Northamptonshire renewable energy park
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Solar panels worth about £5,500 were stolen in a raid at a Northamptonshire energy farm.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident at Chelveston Renewable Energy Park, at Chelveston Airfield, which saw 52 solar panels taken.
The incident took place between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 3am on Wednesday, June 21.
Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone with relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number.