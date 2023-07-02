Live updates from court as Saju Chelavalel is sentenced for Kettering triple murder

High Court judge The Honourable Mr Justice Pepperall will decide Chelavalel’s sentence today. He has overseen a number of high profile hearings. Last month he was the judge in the case of a mother who was jailed for taking abortion pills after the legal limit.

The only sentence he can pass today is a life sentence, which is mandatory for those convicted of murder in the UK. The question will be the minimum term Chelavalel will have to serve in prison before he could be considered for parole - or whether a ‘whole life’ order could be made, which would mean he would never be released.