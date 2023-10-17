Rothwell sex attack suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape, say police
A man who was held over a Rothwell sex attack was arrested on suspicion of rape, police have confirmed.
The 37-year-old, from Market Harborough, was taken into custody after a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area between midday and 2pm on Friday (October 13).
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
In a witness appeal over the weekend police said they wanted to speak to a white female who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault.
She had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 23000638080.