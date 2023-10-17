Rothwell sex attack suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was held over a Rothwell sex attack was arrested on suspicion of rape, police have confirmed.

The 37-year-old, from Market Harborough, was taken into custody after a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area between midday and 2pm on Friday (October 13).

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are investigating

In a witness appeal over the weekend police said they wanted to speak to a white female who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault.

She had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.