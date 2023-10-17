News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Rothwell sex attack suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape, say police

He’s been released on bail pending further enquiries
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who was held over a Rothwell sex attack was arrested on suspicion of rape, police have confirmed.

The 37-year-old, from Market Harborough, was taken into custody after a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area between midday and 2pm on Friday (October 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

In a witness appeal over the weekend police said they wanted to speak to a white female who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault.

She had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 23000638080.