A man is being held in police custody as detectives investigate a Rothwell sex attack.

The incident took place between midday and 2pm on Friday, October 13, when a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area of the town.

A cordon remained in place at the bottom of the park this afternoon and a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 37-year-old man from Market Harborough has been arrested.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, particularly a dog walker who was in the area at the time of the incident.

The police spokesman said: “Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. They would particularly like to speak to a white female who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault – she had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.