Man in police custody as detectives investigate Rothwell sex attack
A man is being held in police custody as detectives investigate a Rothwell sex attack.
The incident took place between midday and 2pm on Friday, October 13, when a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area of the town.
A cordon remained in place at the bottom of the park this afternoon and a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 37-year-old man from Market Harborough has been arrested.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses, particularly a dog walker who was in the area at the time of the incident.
The police spokesman said: “Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. They would particularly like to speak to a white female who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault – she had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.
"Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 23000638080 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”