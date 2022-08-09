Rothwell paedophile asked '12-year-old girl' for naked pictures

A Rothwell paedophile was caught asking ‘underage girls’ for naked pictures – two weeks AFTER admitting to police that he had been ‘doing bad things’.

Lloyd Bishop was already under investigation when he sent sexual messages to the Facebook profiles of young girls, including one who said she was aged just 12.

But all along he was speaking to paedophile hunters and on Monday (August 8) he was jailed for 44 weeks.

Northampton Crown Court

Northampton Crown Court heard the 29-year-old was initially taken into custody on April 13 over an unrelated matter and was asked to give police his mobile phone.

But he refused, telling officers: “I have been doing bad things.”

He said he talked to underage girls but then gave a prepared statement where he denied sexual communication with children. Bishop, formerly of Bridge Street in Rothwell, was released under investigation while his phone was examined.

But just two weeks later, on April 27, police were informed that he had sent explicit messages to people who he thought were children. They were in fact decoy profiles set up by those trying to snare online child sex offenders.

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver said that Bishop first contacted a profile for ‘Rosie’, who said she was 12, on Facebook Messenger. At 7.45am on April 25 she told him she was doing school work. Bishop said she was cute and that if she was older he would ‘ask her out’.

When she asked if he wanted to be her boyfriend he said: “Yeah, you can trust me. It stays between us, no-one need know.”

Bishop promised that one day they would meet up before the messages gradually became more sexual in content. He told her he would like to perform a sex act on her, sent her a lewd picture of himself and asked for naked pictures of her in return.

The following day he messaged the profile of ‘Stacy’, who he thought was another underage girl.

Mr Cleaver said that Bishop asked if she would send naked pictures, bragged about having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 and sent a topless picture of himself in his room.

The court heard he had saved Stacy’s number in his contacts as ‘best mate’.

Bishop, who appeared over videolink from HMP Peterborough, later admitted two charges attempted sexual communication with a child. He had been given a suspended sentence on April 16 for possessing a knife.

Mitigating, Pree Brada said that Bishop had mental health difficulties, a personality disorder, ADHD and lifelong DiGeorge Syndrome. She said he moved to supported living accommodation in Rothwell in 2020 after spending nine years as an inpatient, that there was a ‘breakdown in support’ and that he had been taken advantage of by other residents.

She said: "The court can give him another chance by passing a non-custodial sentence.”

But Recorder John Benson QC said the offences were so serious that he could not impose a community order.

Bishop will serve half of his 44-week sentence in custody before being released on licence.