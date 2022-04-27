Rothwell man spared from prison after being caught with knife

A Rothwell man who was caught with a knife has been spared from prison by magistrates.

Members of the public raised the alarm and called police when they saw Lloyd Bishop with the blade earlier this month.

Officers were called to Bridge Street at 7.40pm on April 14 and arrested the 29-year-old, who had a black-handled kitchen knife with him.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Bishop, of Bridge Street, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock in Northampton and faced a possible spell behind bars.

But magistrates gave him a second chance, suspending his four-week prison sentence for six months.

Bishop was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.