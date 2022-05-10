Rothwell man caught by online paedophile hunters

A Rothwell man is being held on remand after he was caught by paedophile hunters.

Lloyd Bishop thought he was speaking to underage girls about a sexual relationship when he messaged them on online platforms.

But all along they were decoys used by a group who posed as children to snare online sex offenders.

The 29-year-old, of Bridge Street, was later arrested by police and charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before magistrates, who remanded him in custody.

The offences took place just days after he was given a suspended four-week prison sentence for possession of a knife.

In that incident members of the public called police when they saw him with the black-handled kitchen knife on April 14.