Rothwell man caught by online paedophile hunters

He’s been remanded in custody

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 7:00 am

A Rothwell man is being held on remand after he was caught by paedophile hunters.

Lloyd Bishop thought he was speaking to underage girls about a sexual relationship when he messaged them on online platforms.

But all along they were decoys used by a group who posed as children to snare online sex offenders.

Picture: Press Association

The 29-year-old, of Bridge Street, was later arrested by police and charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before magistrates, who remanded him in custody.

The offences took place just days after he was given a suspended four-week prison sentence for possession of a knife.

In that incident members of the public called police when they saw him with the black-handled kitchen knife on April 14.

Bishop will be sentenced by a judge at Northampton Crown Court next month.

