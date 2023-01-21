"Get me the f****** money. I will cut you."

The terrifying words William Appleyard told an employee at a Kettering bookies while armed with a meat cleaver.

The 35-year-old fled with the contents of a gaming machine at Ladbrokes in Stamford Road in June – just over a week after robbing another betting shop at knifepoint in Lincolnshire.

William Appleyard

Yesterday (January 20) he was handed nine years in prison and five years of extended licence after a judge ruled he was dangerous.

Northampton Crown Court heard Appleyard, of no fixed address, entered the Kettering bookies at about 3.30pm on June 22 last year and followed an employee when he emptied a gaming machine.

Prosecutor Thomas Welshman said he tried to barge past him and that there was a struggle when Appleyard produced the meat cleaver and raised it above his head.

He demanded cash and the victim put his hands up as the robber took £400 and ran off.

Mr Welshman said: “He (the employee) feared for his life.”

When police were called Appleyard was tracked down and arrested but assaulted a police officer. They found cash, class A drugs and the meat cleaver used in the robbery.

He was taken to a police station but refused to enter the interview room. At the time of the incident he was wanted after raiding S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping just nine days earlier on June 13.

The court heard that Appleyard, who wore a white shirt and black trousers in the dock, was in a bad mood because of issues with his methadone on the day of the robbery.

Mr Welshman said a woman was working at S&D Bookmakers and was on her own when Appleyard walked in at about 4pm, wearing a Covid mask and baseball cap. He knew the shop having robbed it previously in 2021.

Appleyard used a gaming machine and asked the employee to change some money. She had to leave the secure area behind the counter to do so but, when she returned, Appleyard followed her. She tried to stop him but he said ‘get in’ as he pushed her.

Mr Welshman said: "She has described feeling terrified."

Appleyard then produced a knife and pointed it at her stomach.

He told her: "I will stab you. I mean it, I will stick this in you."

The court heard the employee – whose sister was fatally stabbed in 2009 – feared she was about to be killed. Appleyard asked her where the safe was, only to be told it was empty. He then took four £1,000 bundles from the counter, asked for CCTV tapes, grabbed the shop phone and her mobile phone and told her to wait 10 minutes before she raised the alarm.

Mr Welshman said: "The incident has left her feeling devastated."

Appleyard fled and crossed the River Welland to seek assistance from a local resident, who had no idea that he had just committed the horrific robbery. He claimed he had fallen in the river and needed a phone.

The court heard Appleyard, who was supported by members of his family in the public gallery, had previous convictions for 57 offences including five robberies. In one incident he held a meat cleaver to a woman’s throat to take her handbag and its contents.

A probation officer who filed a pre-sentence report concluded he poses a high risk of serious harm to the public.

Mitigating, William Forber-Heyward said Appleyard had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had a turbulent upbringing.

He said Appleyard felt like he had been 'institutionalised' and that he had struggled to reintegrate himself into society.

He said: "He understands that that is no excuse for his actions."

Mr Forber-Heyward added that Appleyard had expressed a degree a remorse and that he apologised to the victims, adding that he was motivated to rehabilitate himself in custody.

He said: "He informs me that he intends to leave prison as a different person."

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told Appleyard he had shown disregard to the fear and trauma suffered by members of the public as she sentenced him.

