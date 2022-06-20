Kettering man may have information about knife-point robbery of bookies

An updated cross-county appeal has been made by police to locate a man who may have information about a knife-point robbery at a bookies.

The appeal follows a robbery from S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping at about 4pm on Monday, June 13.

It was alleged that a man entered the bookmakers holding a knife and asked the cashier to hand over cash before making off from the scene.

William Appleyard may be in Kettering

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are still seeking information on William Appleyard. We believe he may be in the area of Kettering.

“We are seeking information on the whereabouts of William Appleyard, aged 34, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.”

An unknown quantity of cash was taken. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.