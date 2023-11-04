News you can trust since 1897
Prolific thief in the dock again after stealing Lego from Kettering Sainsbury's three times

She was handed a suspended prison sentence
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
Jardine DewarJardine Dewar
Jardine Dewar

A prolific thief who stole Lego from Kettering’s Sainsbury’s three times in less than a month has been spared from prison.

Jardine Dewar, who has multiple shoplifting offences on her criminal record, targeted the Rockingham Road supermarket on September 18, September 27 and October 16.

She helped herself to boxes of the toy plastic bricks which were, in total, worth £541.66 before police arrested the 31-year-old.

Dewar, formerly of Corby but now of Dalkeith Place in Kettering, admitted three counts of theft when she appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court last month.

Magistrates handed her a 12-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered that she must pay compensation of £541.66.