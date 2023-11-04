Prolific thief in the dock again after stealing Lego from Kettering Sainsbury's three times

Jardine Dewar

A prolific thief who stole Lego from Kettering’s Sainsbury’s three times in less than a month has been spared from prison.

Jardine Dewar, who has multiple shoplifting offences on her criminal record, targeted the Rockingham Road supermarket on September 18, September 27 and October 16.

She helped herself to boxes of the toy plastic bricks which were, in total, worth £541.66 before police arrested the 31-year-old.

Dewar, formerly of Corby but now of Dalkeith Place in Kettering, admitted three counts of theft when she appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court last month.