Corby's most prolific shop thief back to 'work' just days after end of jail sentence

Dewar is a persistent shop thief

A woman who repeatedly targets shops in Corby to help fund her drug habit has appeared before the courts once again.

Jardine Dewar has more than 100 shoplifting offences over the years, stealing expensive food, booze, meat and other items that are easy to sell on. She has also been known to use a foil-lined bag to help conceal stolen items.

The 29-year-old of Steyning Close was last before the courts at the end of April where magistrates sent her to prison for six months after hearing of her shameful record of offending.

But after serving half of her sentence, within days Dewar was out of prison and was again targeting shops in Corby.

She appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on October 29 to be sentenced for another string of thefts.

Dewar admitted stealing flowers worth £90 from the Co-op in Occupation Road on July 27. On August 4 she visited her favourite haunt, the BP Fourways Garage to steal meat worth £45 then she returned to the same shop on August 6 to steal meat and alcohol worth £50.

At last week's hearing she also asked for two previous offences to be taken into consideration - the theft of chocolate worth £28 from Poundland in September last year and the theft of a Yankee Candle from Wells Pharmacy in Forest Gate Road worth £58 that happened in November 2020.