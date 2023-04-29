Police still working to identify second Corby 'acid' attacker
Four shop workers ended up in hospital
Police say their investigation into an attack that left four shop workers needing medical treatment is ongoing.
Emergency Services were called to the Co-Op in Welland Vale Road on Easter Sunday following reports that a teenage boy had sprayed a noxious substance at staff members.
They had been targeted after challenging two boys engaging in suspicious behaviour.
Three weeks on, the police investigation is continuing. A thirteen-year-old Kettering boy, who cannot be identified, was released following questioning three days after the attack.
Officers say that they are still examining workers’ clothes to identify the substance that left staff with reddening to their skin and blistering to their mouths.
A police spokeswoman said: “Investigations are still ongoing to identify the second person involved in the incident and establish exactly what the substance is.
“The 13-year-old boy from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of section 18 – grievous bodily harm, remains on police bail pending further investigations.”