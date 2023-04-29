News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
12 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
15 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
16 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Police still working to identify second Corby 'acid' attacker

Four shop workers ended up in hospital

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 29th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
File image, posed by modelFile image, posed by model
File image, posed by model

Police say their investigation into an attack that left four shop workers needing medical treatment is ongoing.

Emergency Services were called to the Co-Op in Welland Vale Road on Easter Sunday following reports that a teenage boy had sprayed a noxious substance at staff members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had been targeted after challenging two boys engaging in suspicious behaviour.

Three weeks on, the police investigation is continuing. A thirteen-year-old Kettering boy, who cannot be identified, was released following questioning three days after the attack.

Most Popular

Officers say that they are still examining workers’ clothes to identify the substance that left staff with reddening to their skin and blistering to their mouths.

A police spokeswoman said: “Investigations are still ongoing to identify the second person involved in the incident and establish exactly what the substance is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 13-year-old boy from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of section 18 – grievous bodily harm, remains on police bail pending further investigations.”