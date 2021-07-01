Police still appealing for witnesses after e-scooter and car collision in Wellingborough left man 'needing life support'
The man riding the scooter suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry
Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 31-year-old Wellingborough man was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries following a collision between an e-scooter and a car.The crash took place shortly before 6.25pm on Tuesday, June 22 when a man was riding a Voi scooter along Sywell Road in Wellingborough.
As the rider went to use a zebra crossing close to where the road becomes Hardwick Road, the scooter was in a collision with a silver Nissan Micra.
The man riding the scooter suffered severe chest injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he was placed in intensive care on life support.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, in a statement released this morning (July 1), said: "A number of people are believed to have been in the area when the collision occurred and investigators are asking these potential witnesses to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000347900."