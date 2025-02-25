Police say six men were involved in Corby ram raid

Detectives investigating a ram raid in Corby have issued an appeal for help from the public.

Horrified locals were awoken by loud banging in the early hours of Sunday (February 23) morning as a gang of men tried to break into the Premier store in Pytchley Court.

Today, (Tuesday, February 25) police officers said they are appealing for witnesses following the theft of the ATM from the shop.

Footage seen by this newspaper shows the men wearing white boiler suits, smashing the shutters repeatedly with the back of their 4x4 before attaching the ATM to their car with a thick tow rope and dragging it away.

The Pytchley Court ATM theft in progress on Sunday morning. Image: Submitted still

They then struggle to load the machine into a separate hatchback car, shouting at each other, before driving away.

This morning police said that the incident happened on Sunday between 1.25am and 1.45am, when six people arrived in three vehicles. One of the vehicles was left in situ.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000107315 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.