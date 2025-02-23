Gang clad in boiler suits take cash machine in ram raid at Corby shops

The scene in the early hours at Pytchley Court shops in Corby following a ram raid. Image: Submitted

A group of thieves clad in white boiler suits rammed a shop in Corby in the early hours of this morning.

Locals were awoken at about 1.30am today (Sunday, February 23) to a loud bang and the sight of a car being repeatedly backed into the security shutters at the Premier convenience store on the corner of Pytchley Court shops on the Lodge Park estate.

They then got into the store and managed to remove the cash machine from the shop before taking it away in another vehicle.

People who had tried to use the cash machine earlier in the day told this newspaper that it had no money in it.

The damage to the shops can be seen this morning. Image: Submitted

Police were soon on the scene in the early hours and officers have returned this morning to continue their investigations.

One eye witness told this newspaper: “It was 1.30am when my partner woke to say she thought she heard a car crash.

"Looking out of our bedroom window I saw four men in white boiler suits assisting and guiding a car to repeatedly reverse a car into the shutters of the Premier Shop in what then became clear was an attempt to steal the cash machine.

“After a few minutes the car got stuck on the shutters.”

The witness then said the men managed to get into the shop before leaving, carrying the cash point which was loaded into the car.

They left one vehicle behind and drove off in two other vehicles.”

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment. Anyone with information should call officers on 101.