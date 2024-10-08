Police re-appeal for information following assault in Wellingborough's Embankment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating an assault on a main road in Wellingborough have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 4, a man was driving along Embankment in heavy traffic when a grey Nissan Almera car overtook multiple vehicles and cut in front of his car.

A police spokesman said: “The driver and front seat passenger then got out of the car and approached the victim’s vehicle.

"He got out of his car and the pair then assaulted him in the road, causing facial injuries.

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Credit: Northants Police)

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000528530 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.