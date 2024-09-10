Driver suffers facial injuries after being attacked by two men in the road in Wellingborough
At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 4, a man was driving along Embankment in heavy traffic when a grey Nissan Almera car overtook multiple vehicles and cut in front of his car.
A spokesman for the force said: “The driver and front seat passenger then got out of the car and approached the victim’s vehicle.
"He got out of his car and the pair then assaulted him in the road, causing facial injuries.”
The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s, of larger build with brown hair.
The second suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of slim build with brown hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000528530.