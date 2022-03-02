Police investigating Kettering storage unit find which caused bomb squad scare

'Concerning' items found in a storage unit in Kettering are being investigated by police after an incident which saw a bomb squad called out.

Several homes in Elizabeth Road on the Grange estate were evacuated on Saturday (February 26) after police were called to a property at about 4pm.

It had been reported that 'concerning' items had been found inside a local storage unit and the area was taped off. The nature of the items has not been confirmed by police.

The bomb squad at the scene.

Several residents were asked to leave their homes and shelter was provided in a nearby church building while an assessment was carried out by a bomb squad.

Today (Wednesday) police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into viability of the items.

A spokesman said: “An investigation into the viability of these items is under way and continues to progress.”