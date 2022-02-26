Kettering residents return home after bomb squad scare

Kettering residents who were evacuated after a scare over a 'suspicious item' have now returned to their homes after a cordon was lifted.

Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Road on the Grange estate at about 4pm today (Saturday) after a report to police.

Several residents were asked to leave their homes and shelter was provided in a nearby church building while an assessment was carried out by a bomb squad.

The bomb squad at the scene.

They have now been able to return home after the cordon was lifted just before 9pm.

Details about the nature of the suspicious item have not been confirmed by police.

Enquiries by police, fire officers and the Explosive Ordnance Department into the incident will continue.