Police called after reports of youths throwing bricks and tiles from a Rushden roof

More anti-social behaviour has been reported in Rushden with the latest incident seeing youths throwing bricks and tiles from a Rushden rooftop.

Several people took to social media to post about the latest incident which took place early on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed they were contacted about a group of youngsters throwing tiles from a roof in Higham Road.

Police were called to Higham Road, Rushden after reports of youths throwing bricks and tiles from a rooftop (Picture credit: Google)

A force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “We were called at about 7.35am on Tuesday (February 20), reporting that there were a group of youths on a roof in Higham Road, Rushden throwing tiles.

"Officers arrived on scene within 10 minutes, but no trace was found.”

Just last month North Northants Council (NNC) approved a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Rushden after reflecting on the ‘scourge of anti-social behaviour’ in the town centre.

Speaking at the time, NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We have a pretty dire situation in Rushden at the moment and that’s why this PSPO’s been brought into place.

"We have to get on top of these things, not just in Rushden, but across the whole of North Northamptonshire.

“We want this to be a place that people are going to be proud to live."

Despite action being taken to try and tackle the problem, there have been three recent attacks on the Alfred Lord Tennyson Infant School site in the town centre.

One incident saw youths climbing over two fences and scale scaffolding to daub gloss paint on slates, walls and skylights.

And one of the three attacks on the school took place on the day that the PSPO came into force, which was February 1.

Following this latest incident, the police spokesman added: “This incident will form part of the work the team are doing to address the anti-social behaviour in the town, and we would once again appeal for any information which could help identify though responsible.

"Likewise, we would encourage anyone who has been subjected to anti-social behaviour or has been a victim of criminal damage, to please report this to us.