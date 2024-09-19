Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby Police have appealed for assistance from local people to help them find yobs on motorbikes who threw acid over cars at a kids’ football field.

Several people had to be decontaminated after touching a substance thought to be hydrochloric acid at a Hellenic Fisher FC training session last night (Wednesday, September 18).

It was thrown by youths on a red electric crosser motorbike. Just before the incident, four of the bikes did wheelies across Burghley Road playing fields on the Exeter estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there were no injuries, police say three cars sustained damage during the attack.

A firefighter hoses down one of the cars. Image: National World

Now they have appealed for help from local people who may have footage from around the area.

A statement from police said that about 6.10pm, four motorcycles drove onto the playing fields as various youth football matches were being played and performed wheelies before riding off towards the footpath on Oakley Road.

Shortly afterwards, two people wearing dark clothing and face coverings, on a moped rode into the recreation ground’s car park and squirted a noxious substance onto the body work of several vehicles, causing criminal damage to three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five people, who attempted to clean the cars, were decontaminated at the scene as a precaution before being medically assessed by East Midlands Ambulance Service. However, thankfully no one sustained any injuries.

Fire officers scrape up some of the substance before testing. Image: National World

Officers from the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dash-cam footage of any motorcycles being ridden dangerously or in an anti-social manner in the town yesterday.

Footage can be submitted via Operation Pacify – which is a dedicated policing operation set up two years ago in response to concerns from residents and businesses in Corby around the illegal, and dangerous, riding of motorbikes across the town.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash, head of local policing for Corby and Kettering, said: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature are hugely concerning to those involved and the local community, and I want to reassure everyone that we are taking this incident seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team are leading the investigation and as part on their enquiries to establish who is responsible for this act of mindless criminal damage, they will be out and about talking to members of the local community.

“We’ve been working hard to tackle the on-going issues of illegal motorcycles in Corby. We have had some good results over the past two years and continue to put people in front of the courts.

“However, there is no room for complacency. There’s still a lot more work to be done, which is why we need the public’s continued support to tackle this as they are the eyes and ears of our communities.

“We would also encourage anyone who lives or works in the town to report any suspicious activity involving motorcycles to help us identify those responsible for not only causing misery to others but putting lives at risk because of their irresponsible behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with concerns, whether connected to this incident or motorcycle-related anti-social behaviour in general, is encouraged to speak to the neighbourhood team as they will be happy to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 24000486145 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about motorcycles being ridden illegally in Corby can email the Operation Pacify team directly at [email protected] or alternatively they can report it online here.