Pair wanted as police launch CCTV appeal after Corby firms' premises ransacked

Two men pictured on CCTV are wanted as police investigate burglaries at two firms’ Corby premises on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Orchard House Foods and Avon Cosmetics were ransacked last month, with a group of people causing damage and stealing stock.

We previously reported that, when police arrived, they found offices turned upside down and power to the building cut to disable alarms and CCTV cameras.

Call police if you recognise these men

The burglaries happened between 9.30pm on July 15, and 2.30am the following morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.