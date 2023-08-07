Pair wanted as police launch CCTV appeal after Corby firms' premises ransacked
Two men pictured on CCTV are wanted as police investigate burglaries at two firms’ Corby premises on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.
Orchard House Foods and Avon Cosmetics were ransacked last month, with a group of people causing damage and stealing stock.
We previously reported that, when police arrived, they found offices turned upside down and power to the building cut to disable alarms and CCTV cameras.
The burglaries happened between 9.30pm on July 15, and 2.30am the following morning.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 23000438185 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”