Orchard House and Avon in Corby 'ransacked' by burglars after group in caravans moved on to sites

Both sites have 24-hour security
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Orchard House and Avon were two of the commercial premises targeted by burglars late on Saturday night. Images: Northants Telegraph / RightmoveOrchard House and Avon were two of the commercial premises targeted by burglars late on Saturday night. Images: Northants Telegraph / Rightmove
Two well-known Corby businesses were ‘ransacked’ on Saturday evening, with significant damage caused.

An insider has told this newspaper that a group of caravans were spotted at Avon in Earlstrees Road late on Saturday evening before police were called to a burglary.

When they arrived, police found offices turned upside-down and power to the building cut in order to disable alarms and CCTV cameras.

They found a similar situation at Orchard House factory number 3 in Manton Road, which closed down earlier this year and is currently up for sale. Cables and pipes were ripped out and stolen from the buildings.

Both sites have extensive, 24-hour security.

The caravans were moved off-site immediately by police using powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act which allows officers to remove encampments on-the-spot if their conduct on the land causes significant damage, disruption, destruction, or distress.

Police said that another premises in Babbage Crescent was also targeted. They have now appealed for witnesses who saw what happened or who may know the perpetrators.

A Northamptonshire Police statement said: “The incidents happened on the night of Saturday, July 15, into the morning of Sunday, July 16, when premises in Babbage Crescent, Earlstrees Road and Manton Road were all broken into.

“During the burglaries, items were stolen and damage was caused.

“Police officers are progressing a number of lines of enquiry in order to establish who was responsible.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000438140.