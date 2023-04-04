Offensive graffiti at locations across Higham Ferrers prompts police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after offensive graffiti appeared at several locations in Higham Ferrers.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that graffiti had appeared along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough.

Higham Ferrers Town Council also reported ‘foul’ graffiti on its sports pavilion, with a message on its Facebook page later that day saying the graffiti had been removed completely ‘where possible.’

Higham Ferrers skate park

Northants Police has since made an appeal for anyone with information which may help with their enquiries to come forward.

A force spokesman said: “It looks like this happened sometime between 8pm on March 29 and 7am on March 30 when offensive graffiti appeared in a number of locations, including Higham Skate Park, the pavilion in Saffron Road and the information boards in Castle Fields.”

