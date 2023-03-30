News you can trust since 1897
Offensive graffiti reported along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough

Efforts are being made to remove it as soon as possible

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:32 BST

Offensive graffiti has been reported along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has also reported ‘foul’ graffiti on its sports pavilion.

A tweet from North Northamptonshire Council says: “We are aware of offensive and homophobic graffiti along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthingborough, and our team is working with other local authorities to get it removed as quickly as possible.

Rushden and Higham Ferrers Greenway
Most Popular

"There is no need to report it.

"Thanks to those that have.”

Writing on its Facebook page earlier today, Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “Thank to you everybody that has reported the foul graffiti on our sports pavilion.

"We are working with the police and will remove it as soon as we possibly can.”

Rushden and Higham Ferrers Greenway
And the council has since updated its message, saying: “There are cleaners onsite removing the graffiti now.

"Painters are expected shortly to cover the remaining marks.

"Again, a huge thank you to the community that have reported it.

"We are as disappointed as you are.”

The Northants Telegraph has asked Northants Police for a comment on the reports of graffiti in the area.