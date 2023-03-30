Offensive graffiti reported along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough

Offensive graffiti has been reported along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has also reported ‘foul’ graffiti on its sports pavilion.

A tweet from North Northamptonshire Council says: “We are aware of offensive and homophobic graffiti along parts of the Greenway near Higham Ferrers and Irthingborough, and our team is working with other local authorities to get it removed as quickly as possible.

Rushden and Higham Ferrers Greenway

"There is no need to report it.

"Thanks to those that have.”

Writing on its Facebook page earlier today, Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “Thank to you everybody that has reported the foul graffiti on our sports pavilion.

"We are working with the police and will remove it as soon as we possibly can.”

And the council has since updated its message, saying: “There are cleaners onsite removing the graffiti now.

"Painters are expected shortly to cover the remaining marks.

"Again, a huge thank you to the community that have reported it.

"We are as disappointed as you are.”