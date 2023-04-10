'Noxious substance' was sprayed in staff's faces at Corby Co-op attack, police confirm

Staff at Welland Vale Co-op were treated in hospital for their injuries

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that two teens in Corby deliberately sprayed a ‘noxious substance’ into the faces of shop workers in an Easter Sunday attack.

Police have now appealed for witnesses following yesterday’s incident at the Welland Vale Road store.

Officers said this afternoon that they do not know what the dangerous chemical was, but said that they will now carry out tests to determine its make-up.

The incident happened at about 2.40pm yesterday (Sunday, April 9) when brave staff at the Welland Vale Road Co-op in Corby confronted the pair after they were seen behaving suspiciously in the store.

One of the male youths then produced an unknown substance and sprayed it at three female and one male member of staff before fleeing the scene.

Staff suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to the mouth. Paramedics and firefighters also attended the incident and all four victims were admitted to hospital for treatment before being later discharged.

Police said that they are are carrying out forensic tests on the clothing to see if they can determine what the noxious substance was.

A police spokesman said detectives were actively seeking the arrest of an identified male youth and urged anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 233 of 09/04/2023.

Acid, or ammonia attacks had been falling in recent years after peaking before the pandemic. Police appealed for witnesses last year after an apparent acid attack in Holbein Walk, Corby.

Last month this type of attack again gained prominence following a stalker storyline in Coronation Street during which Daisy Midgeley was targeted on her wedding day, leaving her friend Ryan Connor suffering lifechanging injuries.

A Co-op spokesman earlier told this newspaper: “We can confirm there was an incident at our Welland Vale Road store, in which four of our colleagues were taken to hospital.

"All colleagues have received the correct medical attention and have since been discharged.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are attempting to find those responsible. The store continues to be closely monitored.