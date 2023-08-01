No clean getaway for Kettering washing powder thief as he's jailed again

A prolific Kettering thief who stole washing powder and beauty products has been put behind bars again.

Aiden Sutton, of Roughton Close, is starting a 21-week prison sentence after carrying out the thefts last month.

The 29-year-old helped himself to washing powder worth £250 from Wilko in Newland Street, before taking food worth £1.75 from The Food Warehouse on July 6.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

And on July 11 he stole beauty products worth £187 from the town’s Asda off Northfield Avenue.

Sutton admitted three counts of theft when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He failed to express a willingness to comply with a proposed requirement for a community order and was handed nine weeks in prison.

Magistrates also activated 12 weeks of a previous suspended sentence order, making his total sentence 21 weeks in prison.