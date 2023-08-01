News you can trust since 1897
No clean getaway for Kettering washing powder thief as he's jailed again

Three more thefts have been added to his record
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A prolific Kettering thief who stole washing powder and beauty products has been put behind bars again.

Aiden Sutton, of Roughton Close, is starting a 21-week prison sentence after carrying out the thefts last month.

The 29-year-old helped himself to washing powder worth £250 from Wilko in Newland Street, before taking food worth £1.75 from The Food Warehouse on July 6.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
And on July 11 he stole beauty products worth £187 from the town’s Asda off Northfield Avenue.

Sutton admitted three counts of theft when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He failed to express a willingness to comply with a proposed requirement for a community order and was handed nine weeks in prison.

Magistrates also activated 12 weeks of a previous suspended sentence order, making his total sentence 21 weeks in prison.

Sutton was also ordered to pay compensation of £251.75.