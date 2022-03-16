Kettering thief jailed after stealing the day before his court date

A thief who was released on bail went on another stealing spree weeks later - including on the day before he was supposed to appear at court.

Aiden Sutton was arrested over seven thefts at stores across Kettering in January and taken into custody at the Weekley Woods Justice Centre.

He was released on bail on January 30 on the condition he turned up at Northampton Magistrates' Court to answer the charges he faced on February 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

But he didn't turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest - and when he was finally apprehended he was arrested for committing six more thefts in the four weeks he was on bail.

The 28-year-old, of Roughton Close in Kettering, was jailed for a total of 26 weeks because of his 'flagrant disregard' for court orders.

Magistrates were told Sutton's stealing spree began on January 12 when he stole twice from Tesco, taking clothing and candles without paying.

Two days later he returned to the store and stole candles worth £100.

On January 20 he helped himself to food from a Co-op before going back to the Tesco to steal on January 22 (candles), January 25 (electric toothbrushes) and January 29 (chocolates worth £48).

After being arrested Sutton committed no offences for two weeks before going back to his old ways on February 15, stealing fragrances worth £79.99 from the town's TK Maxx.

He then committed further thefts on February 19 (clothes worth £103 from Next), February 23 (Lego worth £60 from Tesco), February 24 (food and Lego from Tesco), February 25 (alcohol worth £50 from Tesco) and finally, the day before he was supposed to appear at court, candles worth £60 from Tesco on February 27.