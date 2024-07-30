No breakthrough in Kettering sex attack investigation after jogger targeted
No arrests have been made after the assault in an area near Charlotte Place on the Grange estate on the evening of July 21.
Residents living nearby spoke of their shock at what had happened after the incident.
The victim, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap, was running on the path near to the river in the area close by to Grange Pocket Park when she was grabbed from behind by a man between 8pm and 8.30pm.
She was then sexually assaulted – the Northants Telegraph understands the attacker tried to rip her clothing off – before screaming and escaping when the man fled.
The attacker is described as a white man in his 20s wearing black clothing, police said.
Today (July 30) a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said they are still appealing for specific potential witnesses to come forward.
They want to speak to a dog walker who was walking two dalmatians as well as four young males who were also in the area at the time. All five may have seen the woman before the assault took place and could provide vital information which may assist the investigation.
The spokeswoman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 2400043349 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”