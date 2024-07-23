Neighbours in shock after jogger targeted in horrific Kettering sex attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents living near the scene of a horrific Kettering sex attack have spoken of their shock after the incident.

Detectives are investigating after a jogger was targeted in an area near Charlotte Place on the Grange estate on Sunday evening (July 21).

The victim, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap, was running on the path near to the river in the area close by to Grange Pocket Park when she was grabbed from behind by a man between 8pm and 8.30pm.

She was then sexually assaulted – the Northants Telegraph understands the attacker tried to rip her clothing off – before screaming and escaping when the man fled.

Police at the scene on Monday, July 22. Picture by Alison Bagley.

The attacker is described as a white man in his 20s wearing black clothing, police said.

Today (Tuesday) this newspaper spoke to residents in the area, none of which wanted to be named, who said they had not heard anything but were shocked by what had happened.

One woman said: “It’s awful, horrible. It’s such a public place where people go running, walk their dogs and take their children.

"You do not really think something like that will happen in a place that’s so public.”

Her neighbour added: “I think it’s shocking. I don’t tend to go down there at all at night-time but the fact it was 8pm and light is a bit worrying.”

One mum who was in the park with her family said: “It’s scary – it was right next to a park where kids play. I do not want to think about it.”

No arrests have been made so far and a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman appealed for information, as well as appealing for specific potential witnesses to come forward.

The spokeswoman said: “Detectives are now appealing for people who may have seen the woman before the assault or immediately afterwards to contact them.

“They are particularly interested in talking to a dog walker who was walking two dalmatians as well as four young males who were also in the area at the time. All five may have seen the woman before the assault took place and could provide vital information which may assist the investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.