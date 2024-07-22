Kettering sex attacker grabbed jogger from behind before fleeing when she screamed
Detectives have launched an investigation after the incident in an area near Charlotte Place on the Grange estate, which took place between 8pm and 8.30pm.
A woman who was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap was running on the path near to the river in the area close by to Grange Pocket Park when she was grabbed from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her.
He is described as a white man in his 20s wearing black clothing, police said.
She was able to scream which resulted in the man running away before he could continue with the assault and the woman was able to escape.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are now appealing for people who may have seen the woman before the assault or immediately afterwards to contact them.
“They are particularly interested in talking to a dog walker who was walking two dalmatians as well as four young males who were also in the area at the time. All five may have seen the woman before the assault took place and could provide vital information which may assist the investigation.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 2400043349 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”