New picture of Corby murder prime suspect Pankaj Lamba revealed as police continue hunt for Harshita's suspected killer
Previously, only a single custody-style photo of the prime suspect had been used in the search for Lamba, who is believed to have fled the country.
In other CCTV footage that has been the subject of several public appeals, Lamba has had longer hair.
Now Crimestoppers have issued a clear image of him in which he is shown with both his hair and beard grown longer.
Their appeal warns anyone who knows where he is to not approach him and to contact police immediately.
Lamba had been living in Sturton Walk on the town’s Lincoln Estate and had previously been suspected of violence against Harshita, to whom he had only been married a matter of months.
Police have not said which country they believe he is in.
It comes as officers issued a fresh CCTV image of Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba walking at Corby Boating Lake on Sunday evening (November 10). It’s perhaps the last time the pair of them were spotted together in public.
She was discovered strangled in the boot of a car in llford on Wednesday night.
Police also last night issued further details of their contact with Harshita in the weeks before her death. They said she’d been a ‘high risk’ victim of domestic violence and had lived in a refuge following an incident she reported to police on August 29.
- Anyone with information can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk, where dashcam or other camera footage can also be uploaded.
People can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.