A new photo of Pankaj Lamba has been issued by Crimestoppers. Image: Submitted

A new picture of Pankaj Lamba has been issued as detectives continue their hunt for the suspected killer of Harshita Brella.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, only a single custody-style photo of the prime suspect had been used in the search for Lamba, who is believed to have fled the country.

In other CCTV footage that has been the subject of several public appeals, Lamba has had longer hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Crimestoppers have issued a clear image of him in which he is shown with both his hair and beard grown longer.

The previous custody photograph of Pankaj Lamba showed him short hair and (right) Lamba has been featured in grainy CCTV footage with much longer hair. Images: Northants Police

Their appeal warns anyone who knows where he is to not approach him and to contact police immediately.

Lamba had been living in Sturton Walk on the town’s Lincoln Estate and had previously been suspected of violence against Harshita, to whom he had only been married a matter of months.

Police have not said which country they believe he is in.

It comes as officers issued a fresh CCTV image of Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba walking at Corby Boating Lake on Sunday evening (November 10). It’s perhaps the last time the pair of them were spotted together in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was discovered strangled in the boot of a car in llford on Wednesday night.

Police also last night issued further details of their contact with Harshita in the weeks before her death. They said she’d been a ‘high risk’ victim of domestic violence and had lived in a refuge following an incident she reported to police on August 29.

- Anyone with information can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk, where dashcam or other camera footage can also be uploaded.

People can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.