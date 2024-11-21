Could Corby Boating Lake clue help Harshita Brella murder detectives?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking for help from members of the public who might have spotted a Corby murder victim with the prime suspect near Corby Boating Lake.

Tragic Harshita Brella is believed to have gone to Corby Boating Lake in Cottingham Road with her husband Pankaj Lamba on Sunday, November 10 in the days before she was found dead.

This evening (Thursday, November 21) detectives investigating her death have asked for help from the people of Corby to come forward with information and camera footage that may help them catch her killer.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation into Harshita’s death after her body was found inside the boot of a vehicle in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Harshita Brella walking with Pankaj Lamba captured on CCTV at Corby Boating Lake. Image: Northants Police

Detectives working on the case suspect that Harshita was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10. Their prime suspect is her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba of Sturton Walk, Corby.

Harshita Brella’s body had been transported from Corby to east London by car, which was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford. Police are searching for Lamba who they believe has fled abroad.

The investigation team has been piecing together hours of CCTV footage in the Corby and Ilford areas to track the movements of the 24-year-old factory worker and student Lamba. Earlier this week, officers released images of Pankaj Lamba in the Ilford area and appealed for information from anyone who may have interacted with him.

They are now keen to hear from people who were in the Cottingham Road area of Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Murder detectives have turned their search to Corby Boating Lake.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said:

“Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic. As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

Searches at Corby Boating Lake. Image: Northants Police

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk, where dashcam or other camera footage can also be uploaded.

People can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.